Hyundai i30 N vs. VW Golf GTI Facelift: Hot Hatch Photo Comparison

At first glance, the Hyundai i30 N
is better than the Volkswagen Golf GTI in almost every way. Of course, people say that about the Focus and Megane too, even though the German hot hatch still dominates the market.
Sometimes, a car is popular because it is good, and it is good because it is popular. Is that unfair? Yes, but it also means the GTI will always have other strengths besides its performance, such as the VW brand's popularity or resale value.
But let's look at the two more objectively. The i30 N come standard as a 5-door while the GTI has a 3-door body and a €800 5-door option. Regarding interior space and trunk capacity, they're about the same.
Hyundai's new performance boss, Albert Biermann, insisted on a 2-liter turbo being developed, one which outguns the GTI by quite a bit: 250 PS versus 230 PS in standard form and 275 PS vs. 245 PS with their respective performance upgrades. But their 0 to 100 km/h sprint times are virtually the same.
Both cars are available with an electronically controlled limited slip differential installed on the higher-end models. However, the GTI's popular DSG automatic option won't be matched by Hyundai until 2019. The Koreans also copied the drive mode idea, complete with one individual setting for you to configure.
Picking a winner in the style department is difficult too. Volkswagen has made the 2017 Golf GTI a lot less understated, adding bigger air intakes and full-LED headlights. The front isn't the i30 N's best angle. But from the back, that massive exhaust and jumbo wing make it as sporty as the GTI Clubsport.
It falls short in the interior department, but the i30 N has other rivals to contend with, such as the Ford Focus ST, Renault Megane RS
, and Skoda Octavia RS
. And even though have a hard time dealing with the king of tartan seats.