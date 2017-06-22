autoevolution

2018 Skoda Octavia vRS 245 UK Pricing and Details Announced

22 Jun 2017, 11:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The most powerful and fastest car ever to wear the vRS badge is a reason to get excited, especially when it only costs from £27,595.
7 photos
2018 Skoda Octavia vRS 245 UK Pricing and Details Announced2018 Skoda Octavia vRS 245 UK Pricing and Details Announced2018 Skoda Octavia vRS 245 UK Pricing and Details Announced2018 Skoda Octavia vRS 245 UK Pricing and Details Announced2018 Skoda Octavia vRS 245 UK Pricing and Details Announced2018 Skoda Octavia vRS 245 UK Pricing and Details Announced
As you all know, Skoda operated some mid-life updates to the Octavia range, and the vRS 230 has been replaced. Because they got rid of the old 6-speed DSG, which was a performance chokehold, the output has been allowed to rise to 245 PS and 370 Nm of torque.

Of course, there are always going to be alternatives. You might consider a 3 Series Touring because it's got rear-wheel drive. But the vRS 245 has better brakes and a limited slip differential that makes it feel better screwed down in the corners.

Another alternative to the hot Octavia would be the Focus ST. There's a promotion going on right now, so you could have the estate version for £25,015 instead. But again, you're going to be missing out on some valuable kit.

Standard equipment for the 245 PS model includes satellite navigation with an eight-inch display and integrated Wi-Fi, full LED headlights with adaptive front light system and LED daytime running lights, LED interior light pack, 19-inch ‘Xtreme’ gloss black alloy wheels, a lap timer and heated and electrically adjustable vRS sports seats trimmed in Alcantara.

Pretty much the only thing you need to worry about is what color you want, the gearbox and body style, the cheapest model being, of course, a sedan with the manual.

Here is the full price list:

  • Octavia vRS 245 Hatchback manual £27,595.00
  • Octavia vRS 245 Hatchback DSG £28,985.00
  • Octavia vRS 245 Estate manual £28,795.00
  • Octavia vRS 245 Estate DSG £30,185.00

Below, you guys are going to find an official promo and the latest acceleration test. As we've mentioned already, the car offers 15 PS and 20 Nm more than its predecessor. That allows it to do the 0 to 62mph sprint in 6.6 seconds and affords a 155 mph limited top speed.

Skoda Octavia RS Skoda Octavia RS 245 Skoda Octavia RS
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show