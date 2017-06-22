2018 Skoda Octavia vRS 245 UK Pricing and Details Announced

The most powerful and fastest car ever to wear the vRS badge is a reason to get excited, especially when it only costs from £27,595.

Of course, there are always going to be alternatives. You might consider a



Another alternative to the hot Octavia would be the



Standard equipment for the 245 PS model includes satellite navigation with an eight-inch display and integrated Wi-Fi, full LED headlights with adaptive front light system and LED daytime running lights, LED interior light pack, 19-inch ‘Xtreme’ gloss black alloy wheels, a lap timer and heated and electrically adjustable vRS sports seats trimmed in Alcantara.



Pretty much the only thing you need to worry about is what color you want, the gearbox and body style, the cheapest model being, of course, a sedan with the manual.



Here is the full price list:



Octavia vRS 245 Hatchback manual £27,595.00

Octavia vRS 245 Hatchback DSG £28,985.00

Octavia vRS 245 Estate manual £28,795.00

Octavia vRS 245 Estate DSG £30,185.00

Below, you guys are going to find an official promo and the latest acceleration test. As we've mentioned already, the car offers 15 PS and 20 Nm more than its predecessor. That allows it to do the 0 to 62mph sprint in 6.6 seconds and affords a 155 mph limited top speed.



