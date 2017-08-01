autoevolution

2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Teaser Shows Production-Spec Design Mules

1 Aug 2017, 9:43 UTC ·
by
Slotted under the Tiguan, the T-Roc will be revealed in full on August 23. Volkswagen has high hopes from its subcompact-ish crossover, but from an aesthetic standpoint, the newcomer certainly has its work cut out for it.
From the 3-minute 30-second teaser video released by the German automaker today, Volkswagen offers a sneak peak of things to come. The half-brother of the SEAT Arona prides itself on the latest design language and a fully digital instrument cluster, as well as the most modern of touchscreen-based infotainment systems.

The jacked-up model is scheduled to make its public debut in September at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, with sales to kick off by the end of the year. Chances are the T-Roc will be offered as a 48-volt mild hybrid, and voices in the rumor mill also expect an R performance version to make the cut with the 310-PS and 400-Nm (295 lb-ft) 2.0-liter TSI from the Golf R.

Lesser models in the T-Roc lineup will rely on familiar TSI and TDI three- and four-cylinder powerplants, the entry-level engine coming in the form of the 1.0 TSI. Production of the T-Roc, as confirmed by Volkswagen, will kick off in late August at the automaker’s plant in Palmela, Portugal. The United States will get the crossover as well, although for the 2019 model year at the earliest.

Underpinning by the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform, the T-Roc will come with a choice of six-speed manual or a double-clutch automatic transmission on select powertrains. The automaker also emphasized customization, with the T-Roc expected to be available in a multitude of exterior colors and interior combinations. Stills from the teaser confirm it, with most scale models and official sketches sporting contrasting A-pillars and roof.

Pricing information isn’t available yet, but there’s no denying the T-Roc will be priced lower than the Tiguan. For future reference, the Volkswagen Tiguan kicks off at $25,345 in the United States and €26,575 over in Germany.

