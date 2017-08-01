Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Coming In Mid-2018 With AWD

More on this:

1 The First Tesla Model 3 Deliveries Reveal 310-Mile Range and Other Details

2 Tesla Kills Off Model S 75 RWD For The Sake Of The Model 3

3 Tesla Model S P100D vs 1,000 HP Toyota Supra Drag Race Is a Desperate Struggle

4 Elon Musk’s Tesla Model 3 Is The First Production-spec Example Of The Breed

5 Tesla Model S Rated “Acceptable” By The IIHS In Small Overlap Front Crash Test