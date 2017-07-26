Tesla Kills Off Model S 75 RWD For The Sake Of The Model 3

If I had a dollar for every single time Tesla
made changes to the Model S since its introduction in 2012, then today’s lunch would be on me at a Michelin-starred restaurant. With the start of production for the Model 3, the Palo Alto-based electric vehicle maker decided to streamline the Model S once more, this time phasing out the rear-wheel-driven 75 kWh variant.
26 photos
Priced from $69,500 and ready for delivery come September 2017, the Model S 75 RWD is somewhat obsolete considering that all other variants are of the dual-motor setup. Electrek
learned of the imminent change from potential buyers and owners that were informed by Tesla’s salespeople.
The decision would render the Model S 75D as the new entry-level choice. Starting from $74,500, the 75D is 0.1 seconds faster to 60 mph and prides itself on 10 more miles of EPA-rated range than the rear-wheel-driven 75.
Standard equipment is plentiful, including the likes of Smart Air Suspension, 400 kWh of free annual Supercharger credits, LED fog lights and dynamic turning lights, automatic emergency braking. As it’s the case with every other member of the Model S family
, the 75D is backed by a 4-year/50,000-mile limited warranty and an 8-year/infinite-mile battery and drive unit warranty.
In related news, uncertainty is in full bloom for Model 3 reservation holders
as Tesla is keeping its lips tightly shut about delivery dates. According to forum members that put down the $1,000 deposit after the world debut of the Model 3, delivery dates extended as far in the future as mid-2019. And that’s somewhat disappointing for many reservation holders, especially those who projected the Model 3 as their first foray into the world of electric vehicles.
Another drawback of the Model 3
is that Tesla won’t offer all-wheel-drive and fancy options in the first instance. At some point, thankfully, the smallest and cheapest Tesla of them all will welcome a 75 kWh battery. The EV automaker hasn’t officially confirmed the capacity of the entry-level battery pack, but promises more than 215 miles (346 kilometers) of range per full charge.