autoevolution

Tesla Kills Off Model S 75 RWD For The Sake Of The Model 3

26 Jul 2017, 9:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
If I had a dollar for every single time Tesla made changes to the Model S since its introduction in 2012, then today’s lunch would be on me at a Michelin-starred restaurant. With the start of production for the Model 3, the Palo Alto-based electric vehicle maker decided to streamline the Model S once more, this time phasing out the rear-wheel-driven 75 kWh variant.
26 photos
2017 Tesla Model S facelift2017 Tesla Model S facelift2017 Tesla Model S facelift2017 Tesla Model S facelift2017 Tesla Model S facelift2017 Tesla Model S facelift2017 Tesla Model S facelift2017 Tesla Model S facelift2017 Tesla Model S facelift2017 Tesla Model S facelift2017 Tesla Model S facelift2017 Tesla Model S facelift2017 Tesla Model S facelift2017 Tesla Model S facelift2017 Tesla Model S faceliftTesla Model XTesla Model XTesla Model XTesla Model XTesla Model XTesla Model STesla Model STesla Model STesla Model STesla Model S
Priced from $69,500 and ready for delivery come September 2017, the Model S 75 RWD is somewhat obsolete considering that all other variants are of the dual-motor setup. Electrek learned of the imminent change from potential buyers and owners that were informed by Tesla’s salespeople.

The decision would render the Model S 75D as the new entry-level choice. Starting from $74,500, the 75D is 0.1 seconds faster to 60 mph and prides itself on 10 more miles of EPA-rated range than the rear-wheel-driven 75.

Standard equipment is plentiful, including the likes of Smart Air Suspension, 400 kWh of free annual Supercharger credits, LED fog lights and dynamic turning lights, automatic emergency braking. As it’s the case with every other member of the Model S family, the 75D is backed by a 4-year/50,000-mile limited warranty and an 8-year/infinite-mile battery and drive unit warranty.

In related news, uncertainty is in full bloom for Model 3 reservation holders as Tesla is keeping its lips tightly shut about delivery dates. According to forum members that put down the $1,000 deposit after the world debut of the Model 3, delivery dates extended as far in the future as mid-2019. And that’s somewhat disappointing for many reservation holders, especially those who projected the Model 3 as their first foray into the world of electric vehicles.

Another drawback of the Model 3 is that Tesla won’t offer all-wheel-drive and fancy options in the first instance. At some point, thankfully, the smallest and cheapest Tesla of them all will welcome a 75 kWh battery. The EV automaker hasn’t officially confirmed the capacity of the entry-level battery pack, but promises more than 215 miles (346 kilometers) of range per full charge.
Tesla Model S EV Tesla Model 3 sedan Tesla
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show