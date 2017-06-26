2018 SEAT Arona Revealed, Makes Renault Captur Look Dull

13 photos

For what it is, it looks good. The overall design is similar to that of the Renault Captur - a roomier interpretation of the supermini with which it shares a platform. But because of the triangular LED headlights, we just think it looks a little bit more modern.



Of course, SEAT is presenting the car in the best light possible, with a contrasting roof, cool 18-inch wheels and lots of silver trim. But all these cost a pretty penny. The Arona most people will buy won't be this jazzy.



From one bumper to the next, the Arona measures 4.14 meters, making it 79mm longer than the Ibiza and about the size of the previous Leon. Because it's given the double role of ruggedness and spaciousness, it's also 99mm taller than the Ibiza. The trunk is also pretty nice, measuring 400 liters and boasting only a small load lip. With numbers like that, the Arona is sure to pull the rug from under Leon's feet.



Unlike the Ibiza, all the engines are going to be turbocharged ones. The base unit is going to be a 1.0 TSI with 95 PS, though the 115 PS version is also available. Diesel options only include the 1.6 TDI with the same two outputs mentioned above.



The red car in the photo gallery is the Arona FR. Cosmetically, it looks almost the same, but at least it boasts a 1.5 TSI turbo with 150 PS. Some time in 2018, SEAT will also launch a 1.0 TGI version that runs on compressed natural gas and produces 90 PS.



We almost forgot to mention the interior which is roughly the same as the Ibiza's. The latest infotainment system supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, after seeing the 2018 Polo, we're sure the Volkswagen T-Roc will have a sportier, more technology-oriented cabin. There are no plans for an Arona Cupra, but Vdub says it wants the T-Roc R to happen.