2018 SEAT Arona Spied Without Any Camouflage Whatsoever In FR Overalls

Don’t mind the Kia Stonic
-like gray bodywork complemented by an orange-painted roof. Heavily inspired by the good-looking Ibiza, the subcompact crossover has a front fascia that oozes Leon through every pore. An interesting mishmash of sharp and conventional styling cues, the Arona featured in the adjacent photo appears to be the range-topping FR.
Coming courtesy of the Worldscoop forum, the pictures also reveal full-LED headlights
, two-tone alloy wheels, as well as plastic cladding on every side and corner. The interior remains a mystery at this moment in time, but chances are SEAT made do with the dashboard from the Ibiza.
A member of the MQB A0 family, the Arona is front-wheel-drive by nature. On that note, it’s too soon to say if the Spanish automaker will also offer 4Drive all-wheel-drive. An indirect successor of the Ibiza ST
, the Arona is confirmed with at least one engine choice in Europe: 1.0 EcoTSI.
The 999-cc three-cylinder turbo, as explained in an older story
, has 115 horsepower (85 kW) to offer in this application. When mated to the standard six-speed manual transmission, the Arona 1.0 EcoTSI tips the scales at 1,191 kilos (2,625 lbs). In regard to dimensions, all we know at the present moment is the length of the wheelbase: 2,566 mm (101.02 in).
Within the Volkswagen Group, the Arona will soon get a brother in the form of the Volkswagen T-Roc. Skoda is also rumored to do pretty much the same thing with the Fabia, a newcomer that’s currently known as the Model K. Beyond the group, the Spanish contender will have to prove itself against the likes of the Renault Captur, Mazda CX-3, and Opel Crossland X
.
Look forward to the Arona reaching European dealers by year’s end.