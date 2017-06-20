autoevolution

SEAT To Debut The Arona SUV In Barcelona On June 26

20 Jun 2017, 11:17 UTC ·
by
A jacked-up Ibiza with black plastic cladding around the wheel arches. That’s basically what SEAT is trying to pull off with the Arona, which is confirmed to step into the limelight at an event in Barcelona on June 26.
This information comes courtesy of the city council of Arona, a municipality of the island of Tenerife. Speaking of Spanish regions and territories, SEAT needs your help in naming its next-generation SUV. The third high-riding model after the compact Ateca and subcompact Arona, the three-row crossover will be revealed later this year, on October 15.

With that out of the way, SEAT filed the paperwork for one powertrain option for the Arona with Spain’s Direccion General de Trafico. According to the cited document, under the hood hides a 999-cc three-cylinder turbocharged engine. Most likely, it’s the 1.0 EcoTSI available in the new Ibiza. In the Arona, it’s tuned to 85 kW (115 metric horsepower).

The DTG document also sheds a bit of light on the subjects of dimensions and mass. Tipping the scales at 1,191 kilograms (2,625 pounds), the 2018 SEAT Arona 1.0 EcoTSI boasts with a 2,566-mm wheelbase. The Ibiza’s distance front the front to the rear axles, by comparison, is 2 mm shorter.

Previewed by a shady teaser photo and leaked by MQB Coding & Retrofit, the 2018 SEAT Arona rides on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB A0 vehicle architecture. Pretty much the same underpinnings will be used for the Volkswagen T-Roc, which is slated to debut by the end of the year.

Following its imminent reveal, the Spanish automaker will show off its newest crossover model to the public at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, with sales in Europe and the United Kingdom scheduled to start this fall.

Other than the 1.0 EcoTSI, the engine lineup is likely to welcome the likes of the 1.5 TSI Evo and an oil-chugging mill in the form of the 1.6 TDI. Of course, a dual-clutch transmission will be offered, as will the FR visual package.
