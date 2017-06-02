autoevolution

What Name Would You Give To The Upcoming SEAT Mid-Size SUV?

 
2 Jun 2017, 8:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Under the #SEATseekingName hashtag, the Spanish automaker launched an online campaign to find a nameplate for its third sport utility vehicle. Complementing the Arona and the compact-sized Ateca, the yet-unnamed seven-seat model has been previously rumored to receive the Alora moniker. But the question is, will it?
SEAT launched a microsite for this very purpose, with fans of the brand offered the liberty of choosing whatever name they please. However, there are a handful of guidelines to follow. The main criteria, for example, is that the name must be inspired by Spanish geography.

It goes without saying that it also has to start with the letter A, in keeping with the other two crossovers in the manufacturer’s lineup. Whatever name you fancy, the #SEATseekinName campaign consists of four stages. Between June 1 and June 22, brand enthusiasts are invited to propose their favorite name. At the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, finalist names will be announced.
 
“SEAT has decided to call upon every fan of the brand to propose and later vote on the name of the new SUV which is set to make history," declared head honcho Luca de Meo. "We have redefined the typical process in order to engage the public and followers of the brand all over the world in the project from start to finish," he concluded.

The third stage of the initiative consists of an online vote for the finalists, with the process taking place from September 12 to September 25. And last, but not least, the winning name will be revealed on October 15th. Having said these, what about that SUV the Spanish company is so excited about?

Teased back in March 2017 at the SEAT Annual Media Conference, the mid-sized crossover will be similar in size to the Skoda Kodiaq. Underpinned by the Volkswagen Group’s MQB A2 vehicle architecture, the seven-seat newcomer has been penned in Barcelona, but will be built in Germany. As a refresher, the Wolfsburg plant is the place where the Euro-spec VW Tiguan is assembled.

As far as the oily bits are concerned, don't expect anything more torquey than a 2.0 TDI four-cylinder turbo diesel engine. From a visual standpoint, the FR package will act as the sportiest proposition in the lineup. At the present moment, it's not known if SEAT is also planning on offering a Cupra version.

 

Every corner of Spain has something special. Where have you been? Make it the name of our next Large SUV. To participate see link in bio. #SEATseekingName

A post shared by SEAT (@seat_official) on Jun 1, 2017 at 2:34am PDT

2018 SEAT SUV MQB Seat SUV
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our SEAT Testdrives:

2015 SEAT Leon ST Cupra78
2015 SEAT Leon X-Perience77
SEAT Leon SC75