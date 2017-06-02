What Name Would You Give To The Upcoming SEAT Mid-Size SUV?

Under the #SEATseekingName hashtag, the Spanish automaker launched an online campaign to find a nameplate for its third sport utility vehicle. Complementing the Arona
and the compact-sized Ateca, the yet-unnamed seven-seat model has been previously rumored to receive the Alora moniker. But the question is, will it?
SEAT launched a microsite
for this very purpose, with fans of the brand offered the liberty of choosing whatever name they please. However, there are a handful of guidelines to follow. The main criteria, for example, is that the name must be inspired by Spanish geography.
It goes without saying that it also has to start with the letter A, in keeping with the other two crossovers in the manufacturer’s lineup
. Whatever name you fancy, the #SEATseekinName campaign consists of four stages. Between June 1 and June 22, brand enthusiasts are invited to propose their favorite name. At the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, finalist names will be announced.
“SEAT has decided to call upon every fan of the brand to propose and later vote on the name of the new SUV which is set to make history,"
declared head honcho Luca de Meo. "We have redefined the typical process in order to engage the public and followers of the brand all over the world in the project from start to finish,"
he concluded.
The third stage of the initiative consists of an online vote for the finalists, with the process taking place from September 12 to September 25. And last, but not least, the winning name will be revealed on October 15th. Having said these, what about that SUV
the Spanish company is so excited about?
Teased back in March 2017 at the SEAT Annual Media Conference
, the mid-sized crossover will be similar in size to the Skoda Kodiaq. Underpinned by the Volkswagen Group’s MQB A2 vehicle architecture, the seven-seat newcomer has been penned in Barcelona, but will be built in Germany. As a refresher, the Wolfsburg plant is the place where the Euro-spec VW Tiguan is assembled.
As far as the oily bits are concerned, don't expect anything more torquey than a 2.0 TDI
four-cylinder turbo diesel engine. From a visual standpoint, the FR package
will act as the sportiest proposition in the lineup. At the present moment, it's not known if SEAT is also planning on offering a Cupra version.
Every corner of Spain has something special. Where have you been? Make it the name of our next Large SUV. To participate see link in bio. #SEATseekingName
A post shared by SEAT (@seat_official) on Jun 1, 2017 at 2:34am PDT