2017 SEAT Ibiza Spied With New Body Kit Is Probably Not a Cupra

 
31 May 2017, 14:26 UTC
by
A blue SEAT Ibiza with a new aero package has been photographed on what look like the streets of Barcelona. Despite the more aggressive look, however, we don't think this is a Cupra model.
After lackluster results with its last two generations of pocket-sized hot hatchbacks, the Cupra engineers have stopped work on the Ibiza, SEAT says.

But this is clearly something new, something not yet available. Our best bet is an optional set of "accessories" that can be bought as a kit or individually. Don't think of it as the MINI JCW accessories. Instead, take a look at the bits introduced by the Leon several years ago. It's an FR+.

But even compared to that, it feels like the designers completed this project with their lunch money. There's a front splitter, new side skirts and slightly revised trim for the rear bumper, where the exhaust should have been. Yes, that is just trim, as the real exhaust is underneath. We also notice the 18-inch wheels and what we believe to be a bigger trunk lid spoiler.

If no really does mean no, the Ibiza will forever become just another European supermini that's decent at carrying baby seats and big water bottles in the armrest. Tuners will probably ignore it too, which doesn't mean it can't be fast.

Later this year, the 1.5 TSI engine will be available, complete with 150 PS, 250 Nm of torque and a 7-speed DSG. With a Stage 1 chip and new exhaust, it could easily pull 180 PS, dipping into the high sevens for the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint.

Not many tuners, if any, will develop kits for the new Ibiza. However, this project is still not worth SEAT's time. Or the 100,000 or so people who will buy this car every year, only a few will want to spend around €500 on top of the FR trim's cost.
