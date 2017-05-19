SEAT Won’t Offer Cupra, Three-Door, Wagon Versions Of The 2017 Ibiza

Ibiza, believe it or not, is a name with more tradition to SEAT compared to the Leon and pretty much everything else in the current lineup. And in Cupra
form, it’s quite a capable little hot hatchback. Unfortunately, however, the fifth-generation model won’t get a go-faster derivative. Why would that be, you ask?
Speaking at the press launch in Barcelona, the Spanish automaker’s head of product communications had the following to say: “We are not saying that there's no demand for niche sports models like the Ibiza Cupra, but the trend is going down.”
Speaking to Motor1
, Antonio Valdivieso added: “We are going to keep the Cupra for higher-end models, like the Leon.”
Boo and hiss!
It’s a bit baffling when you think about it. The all-new Polo
, which is due to debut very soon, is sure to get the GTI treatment. The peeps over at Renault and Peugeot have the Clio RS and 208 GTi, whereas the Ford Fiesta ST lives on with a highly-strung three-cylinder turbo engine. All in all, bear in mind that the Volkswagen Group is focused on streamlining its business, so something had to give in the wake of the Dieselgate emissions scandal.
That’s not all, though, for SEAT doesn’t plan a station wagon or a three-door Ibiza either. Phasing out both body styles is easily understandable if you look at the market, especially if you focus on the take-up rate for such cars. On that note, the 2017 SEAT Ibiza
five-door hatch is available with four mills.
The list starts with a 1.0-liter three-cylinder TSI, which churns out 95 PS (94 horsepower) in its most lethargic tune. Higher up, the Ibiza can be had with the all-new 1.5 TSI Evo
(150 PS/148 hp). On the turbo diesel front, the 1.6-liter TDI
will have to make do with up to 110 PS (108 hp). Starting with a five-speed manual, transmissions also include a six-speeder and a DSG.