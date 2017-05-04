autoevolution

2018 SEAT Arona Looks Predictably Good In Leaked Photos

 
The peeps at MQB Coding & Retrofit have a thing for leaking VAG products prior to the official reveal. Following leaks that include the Volkswagen Golf 7.5, Atlas, and Arteon, the boys are back with the second sport utility from the group’s Spanish arm.
Slotted below the compact-sized Ateca, the Arona is set to arrive at European dealerships late in the year, packing MQB underpinnings from the all-new Ibiza. It’s best to think of the all-new model as the Spanish counterpart of the Audi Q2 and future Volkswagen T-Roc.

The jacked-up Ibiza lookalike features sharp exterior design, with LED lighting dominating the front and rear ends. The front grille is distinctive in its own way, featuring a 3D-like mesh pattern. The sides reveal plastic cladding around the wheel arches, bi-tone alloys, as well as black A-pillars that create the impression of a floating roof.

Upon closer inspection, it’s fairly easy to notice that two of the three pictured vehicles come in FR attire. This translates to black-painted mirror caps, twin-exit exhaust system, bigger alloys, and a sportier front lip. These said, photos of the interior have yet to hit the web.

It’s easy to imagine what’s in store, though, by taking a look at the Ibiza. In a nutshell, expect sharp interior design cues and 8 inches’ worth of touchscreen infotainment with Full Link connectivity. Then there’s the matter of powertrain, which is pretty predictable as well.

A 1.0-liter turbocharged three-banger, the 1.5-liter TSI Evo, and a 1.6-liter TDI are the most likely choices, matched to five- and six-speed stick shifts and the seven-speed version of the Volkswagen Group’s DSG transmission. The 1.5er will be the top of the range, with 150 PS (145 horsepower) and 340 Nm (251 lb-ft) to its name.

Following the debut of the Arona, which is rumored to happen this fall in Frankfurt, SEAT will introduce a third sport utility vehicle. It doesn’t have a name yet, though the rumor mill believes that the upcoming seven-seater will be called Alora.

