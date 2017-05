2018 SEAT Arona Looks Predictably Good In Leaked Photos

TDI

Slotted below the compact-sized Ateca, the Arona is set to arrive at European dealerships late in the year, packing MQB underpinnings from the all-new Ibiza. It’s best to think of the all-new model as the Spanish counterpart of the Audi Q2 and future Volkswagen T-Roc.The jacked-up Ibiza lookalike features sharp exterior design, with LED lighting dominating the front and rear ends. The front grille is distinctive in its own way, featuring a 3D-like mesh pattern. The sides reveal plastic cladding around the wheel arches, bi-tone alloys, as well as black A-pillars that create the impression of a floating roof.Upon closer inspection, it’s fairly easy to notice that two of the three pictured vehicles come in FR attire . This translates to black-painted mirror caps, twin-exit exhaust system, bigger alloys, and a sportier front lip. These said, photos of the interior have yet to hit the web.It’s easy to imagine what’s in store, though, by taking a look at the Ibiza . In a nutshell, expect sharp interior design cues and 8 inches’ worth of touchscreen infotainment with Full Link connectivity. Then there’s the matter of powertrain, which is pretty predictable as well.A 1.0-liter turbocharged three-banger, the 1.5-liter TSI Evo, and a 1.6-literare the most likely choices, matched to five- and six-speed stick shifts and the seven-speed version of the Volkswagen Group’s DSG transmission . The 1.5er will be the top of the range, with 150 PS (145 horsepower) and 340 Nm (251 lb-ft) to its name.Following the debut of the Arona, which is rumored to happen this fall in Frankfurt, SEAT will introduce a third sport utility vehicle . It doesn’t have a name yet, though the rumor mill believes that the upcoming seven-seater will be called Alora.