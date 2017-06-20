autoevolution

2018 Kia Stonic Goes Official, 1.6 CRDi Confirmed For European Market

20 Jun 2017, 13:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Following a series of design sketches and a little leak, Kia took the decision to hasten the reveal of the Stonic. In the first instance, the South Korean brand released official photos and details about its new crossover.
15 photos
2018 Kia Stonic2018 Kia Stonic2018 Kia Stonic2018 Kia Stonic2018 Kia Stonic2018 Kia Stonic2018 Kia Stonic2018 Kia Stonic2018 Kia Stonic2018 Kia Stonic2018 Kia Stonic2018 Kia Stonic2018 Kia Stonic2018 Kia Stonic
Dimensions and capacities remain closely guarded secrets at this moment in time, with the except of the trunk. At 352 liters with the rear seats in place, it’s not as cavernous as the Nissan Juke and Renault Captur. On the upside, it’s that bit more spacious than the Kia Rio on which it’s based.

On sale in Europe in the fall of 2017, the Stonic will be sold as standard with the automaker’s 7-year/100,000-mile warranty. Kia is keeping its lips tightly shut on the availability of all-wheel-drive, but does mention up to 20 two-tone color combinations for the exterior, including five roof colors.

The starting point as far as suck-squeeze-bang-blow is concerned is a 1.25-liter naturally aspirated engine. It’s bested by a 1.4 MPI and a 1.0 T-GDI that develops 120 PS (88 kW) and 171 Nm (126 lb-ft) of torque. As customary, European buyers will also have the choice of diesel power in the form of the most fuel-efficient engine in the lineup: the 1.6-liter CRDi.

Kia promisesEuropean-tuned steering and suspension,” whatever that may mean. The front-wheel-driven Stonic ships as standard with Vehicle Stability Management, a goodie that includes driving aids such as Torque Vectoring by Braking, Straight Line Stability, and Cornering Brake Control. As for the interior, the highlight feature here is an infotainment system that offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from the get-go. Safety is another ace up the crossover's sleeve, with Advanced High Strength Steel accounting for 51 percent of materials used for the body and chassis.

“As the segment expands, the Stonic looks set to become one of our best-selling cars,” declared Michael Cole, COO of Kia Motors Europe. "The B-SUV segment attracts buyers from across the spectrum, with 21 percent of all customers upsizing from a supermini, and another 15 percent downsizing from their family hatchbacks.”
2018 Kia Stonic SUV Kia Stonic crossover Kia 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show