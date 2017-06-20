2018 Kia Stonic Goes Official, 1.6 CRDi Confirmed For European Market

Following a series of design sketches and a little leak, Kia
took the decision to hasten the reveal of the Stonic. In the first instance, the South Korean brand released official photos and details about its new crossover.
15 photos
Dimensions and capacities remain closely guarded secrets at this moment in time, with the except of the trunk. At 352 liters with the rear seats in place, it’s not as cavernous as the Nissan Juke and Renault Captur. On the upside, it’s that bit more spacious than the Kia Rio
on which it’s based.
On sale in Europe in the fall of 2017, the Stonic
will be sold as standard with the automaker’s 7-year/100,000-mile warranty. Kia is keeping its lips tightly shut on the availability of all-wheel-drive, but does mention up to 20 two-tone color combinations for the exterior, including five roof colors.
The starting point as far as suck-squeeze-bang-blow is concerned is a 1.25-liter naturally aspirated engine. It’s bested by a 1.4 MPI and a 1.0 T-GDI
that develops 120 PS (88 kW) and 171 Nm (126 lb-ft) of torque. As customary, European buyers will also have the choice of diesel power in the form of the most fuel-efficient engine in the lineup: the 1.6-liter CRDi
.
Kia promises “European-tuned steering and suspension,”
whatever that may mean. The front-wheel-driven Stonic ships as standard with Vehicle Stability Management, a goodie that includes driving aids such as Torque Vectoring by Braking, Straight Line Stability, and Cornering Brake Control
. As for the interior, the highlight feature here is an infotainment system that offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from the get-go. Safety is another ace up the crossover's sleeve, with Advanced High Strength Steel accounting for 51 percent of materials used for the body and chassis.
“As the segment expands, the Stonic looks set to become one of our best-selling cars,”
declared Michael Cole, COO of Kia Motors Europe. "The B-SUV segment attracts buyers from across the spectrum, with 21 percent of all customers upsizing from a supermini, and another 15 percent downsizing from their family hatchbacks.”