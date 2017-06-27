2018 Volkswagen Polo Alltrack, Sedan and Variant Rendered

Wagons, off-roading wagons, and sedans are still a pretty important part of Volkswagen's success. But while the all-new Polo is one of the most technologically advanced superminis we've ever seen, a Variant or Alltrack version looks unlikely.

Next up, we have the Polo sedan, and that will eventually be built. But we're not quite sure it will look like this. We think there's going to be a version made for India as a premium alternative to the Skoda Rapid. However, the raked roof of in the rendering doesn't match VW's mantra of putting practicality first.



And finally, we have the Polo Alltrack image, our favorite. The extra body cladding usually makes soft-roaders look cheaper, but not in this case; the Alltrack cuts an even more masculine/sober silhouette than the regular Polo.



Calling it an Alltrack seems wrong. After all, that name is usually given to cars that have all-wheel drive. But how many people are even going to mount a curb, let alone climb a steep hill? It would be a mistake to continue calling it the Polo Cross. Likewise, Volkswagen would be dumb to give up on a segment which Ford now wants a part of, even if there's an overlap wth the upcoming



So tell us, which is your favorite rendering of the three? Or perhaps these ideas don't mean anything to you, and you'd have nothing to do with the Volkswagen.