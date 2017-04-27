Golf BlueMotion Getting 1.5 TSI Evo, Mild-Hybrid System and Coasting 2.0

No, we aren't talking about the next generation of Golf, the one that is coming in 2019 or later
. We already know that one will have the first mass-market 48V system. But the 7.5 Golf BlueMotion is something similar as early as this summer.
The Golf TSI BlueMotion with a DSG200 gearbox will have a system whereby the engine is shut completely off while coasting at speeds of up to 130 km/h. The Germans call it Coasting 2.0.
Volkswagen announced the technology at the 38th Vienna Motor Symposium, where the electric cars were the real headline grabbers. The e-Golf with 110 km more range and 20 more horsepower is part of the equation, but so is the EV platform they developed, previewed by the BUDD-e
, I.D. and I.D. BUZZ concepts.
But no matter the type of propulsion you use, the available energy must be utilized effectively. This new coasting system is said to reduce fuel consumption by up to 0.4 litres/100 km, which is impressive on its own.
But the rest of the BlueMotion powertrain is just as surprising for us. Before the facelift, you could either have it with a 1.6 TDI
or less efficient but cheaper 1.0 TSI. Now, Volkswagen is offering "a highly efficient 1.5 TSI Evo,
" which we believe to be the de-tuned version making 130 PS.
The mild hybrid equation is made up of a adds a compact lithium-ion battery to the 12-volt vehicle electrics
, with the battery supplying the electric consumer units with power when coasting. And when the coasting is over, the TSI is brought back to life using either starter, the clutch of the DSG or both... somehow.
"Partially and fully electric drive systems form a key pillar of our drive system strategy," explains Friedrich Eichler, Head of Volkswagen Powertrain Development, who is giving a talk at the Vienna Motor Symposium. "Our range of technology, especially that available for the Golf, now covers all customer preferences. The new 'Coasting - Engine off' micro hybrid system represents a low-cost level of electric-powered motoring on a 12-volt basis."