2018 Volkswagen Polo and T-Roc Score Euro NCAP 5-Star Rating

With the new Polo and T-Roc, Volkswagen is trying to prove that even smaller cars can be family-friendly. During their Euro NCAP crash tests, both these 2018 models outperformed the segment in predicting crashes and demonstrated very good child occupant protection.
The all-new Polo will be a very welcome sight in Volkswagen showrooms. Its predecessor was nearing eight years in production and wasn't up to the latest safety standards, especially when it came to crash prevention.

Of course, their of these two cars are small, with the T-Roc nearing the size of the Golf. What's more, there's not cheap, as the Polo now starts from 12,975 euros, and the T-Roc from 20,390 euros (prices for Germany).

The Polo was tested by Euro NCAP in the "superminis" class. The examiners concluded that it was worthy of a very good 96% adult occupant protection score.

Commenting on both the crash test with a side barrier and the crash test with a side pole, Euro NCAP noted that "the protection of all critical body areas is good, and the Polo attained maximum points."

Child occupant protection was also very good at 85%, the best figure in this segment. A score of 76% for pedestrian protection and 59% for safety assist finish off the tally.

It's a similar story with the T-Roc, tested as a "small SUV." It scored 96% for adult occupant protection and 87% for child protection, so it's slightly better than the Polo in this regard.

"In the Front Offset Test, protection of all critical body areas of the two child dummies was good. Similarly, protection of all critical body areas of the dummies was also good in the side impact test," Euro NCAP commented.

Below, you can watch both VWs being smashed into walls and polls at high speed, as well as trying to avoid hitting "pedestrians" with their scanners.

