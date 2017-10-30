Volkswagen T-Roc Sport 2.0 TSI Driving Impressions: Surprisingly Agile

The T-Roc is a small Volkswagen SUV that's about the size of a Golf. There are multiple configurations and versions available, and this video is about the T-Roc Sport 2.0 TSI, which is one of the most expensive.

3 photos HP .



Perhaps the output doesn't suggest Volkswagen is putting its best foot forward. After all, you can get 190 HP out a naturally aspirated 2-liter as well. However, this small SUV needs its 320 Nm of torque to be available low down in the rev range. What's more, this is basically the same as the only engine fitted the U.S.-spec



The exhaust sounds a little weird, but not as bad as some other vehicles of this type (we're looking at you Nissan). Performance is also superior to the competition, with the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint being dealt with in 7.2 seconds. If we remember correctly, that's what the Golf 5 GTI did.



Anyway, the T-Roc doesn't look like an SUV version of the AWD and a sober interior that's mostly black. We think this is Volkswagen playing it safe by applying what it knows about Tiguan customers to a smaller package.



"Honestly we were not expecting this car to be this sporty and handy to drive. Yeah, likely we expected it to feel lighter than the Tiguan, but it handles engaging on twisty country roads, with its own character! Also, the 190 hp engine is quite a good package for this vehicle," says the man with the tan leather driving gloves behind the Automann-TV channel.



So does that mean keen drivers will stop buying the



