Official Rendering of the All New Volkswagen Touareg

9 Feb 2018
by
Seen for months in camouflage while testing, and at times even caught utterly naked, the 2019 Volkswagen Touareg has been officially introduced to the world with the help of an official rendering. The new Volkswagen Touareg will be unveiled on March 23, in Beijing.
The new SUV promises a revolution in the C-segment, say the Germans. Not only the design will be changed dramatically, but also its technical capabilities. Even more, the new Touareg is supposed to come to a growing market with entirely new, never used before features.

What exactly that means is not yet clear. Volkswagen confirmed the new Touareg will use the brand's new Innovision Cockpit, one that will open up a new type of infotainment environment, and will also make the car a “driving Internet node.

The full details on that are not available either, apart from the fact that the technology appeared for the first time in a European trademark registration filed in August 2016. The system might have been preview in 2017 on the T-Prime Concept GTE, from which the new Touareg is also said to borrow some of its lines.

The third generation of the German SUV will also be updated in terms of drive train, air suspension, rear-wheel steering and roll stabilization.

As was the case with the previous version, the 2019 Touareg will use Audi Q7's platform, the MLB Evo, on which the Germans will probably mount the 3.0 TDI engine with power outputs similar to the ones on his four-ringed brother.

“With the new Touareg, Volkswagen is continuing the success story of this model series into a third generation. Like its predecessors, it will satisfy the rigorous standards of the premium automotive class and its customers,” says Volkswagen.

“The exclusive SUV C-segment is currently one of the fastest growing segments in global automotive markets and is expected to double its volume by the year 2023 in China, for example.”
