2019 Volkswagen Touareg Revealed in Full by Latest Spy Photos

Not bad Volkswagen, not bad at all! We had a sneaking suspicion that the all-new 201 Touareg was going to look good, but it's even better than we expected.

There's been talk of a turbocharged VR6 going into the Arteon. And even though the two models have different layouts, this could be the right powertrain for the 2019 Touareg as well. We know that the GTE concept was a plug-in with a 2.0 TSI and electric motor. But we don't see any sockets here. Everybody gives VW a hard time for not stepping out of its comfort zone, and for a good reason. However, the 2019 Touareg does this while still somewhat staying true to its previous generation. Of course, it helps that its predecessor was decently handsome too. It's like Angelina Jolie getting Jon Voight's genes or something.First of all, the styling isn't really a surprise. Volkswagen made a preview concept called the T-Prime GTE, and they stayed true to that. The front end borrows the headlight and grille connection idea from the Arteon four-door coupe. Crisp lines then surround it, defining the hood and bumper.Also like the Atlas, we have a sharp crease running the length of the car. Boy, those stamping machines are going to be working overtime. The blue model has an appearance package that gives it black wheels, but we don't seem to be dealing with the R-Line model yet. The 3D taillights are probably going to be full-LED only as an option.Just like the previous model, the 2019 Volkswagenwill share its platform with the Audi Q7 . In this case, that platform is the MLB Evo, which helped the latter achieve a base weight of under 2 tons. The weight savings are going to be big.In Europe, the engine of choice is going to be the 3.0. Volkswagen made this clear by upsizing the Amarok pickup to the V6. Two power outputs are probably going to be offered, which could be similar to the Q7: 218and 272 HP.There's been talk of a turbocharged VR6 going into the Arteon. And even though the two models have different layouts, this could be the right powertrain for the 2019 Touareg as well. We know that the GTE concept was a plug-in with a 2.0 TSI and electric motor. But we don't see any sockets here.