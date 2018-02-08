2019 VW Arteon Flagship Sedan Launched in Chicago

The Arteon is a four-door coupe... actually a five-door coupe, like the Audi A5 Sportback. However, we're supposed to call this their flagship premium sedan for the American market after today's debut at the Chicago Auto Show.

16 photos By now, you VW fans have head all about the Arteon. It's the replacement for the CC saloon and rides on top of the same platform as the Atlas. It's also bigger and more spacious than the Passat.



When it eventually arrives at dealerships towards the end of the year, the 2019 Arteon will come with only one engine that's been specifically tailored to American demands, and that's a 2.0-liter TSI turbo. AT 268 horsepower, its output falls somewhere between the Golf GTI and R. They also went for an 8-speed automatic instead of the DSG offered in Europe, while 4Motion all-wheel drive will be standard, sending power to the back when needed.



Later on, a



“The Arteon is Volkswagen’s brand shaper,” said Hinrich J. Woebcken, CEO of the Volkswagen North America. “This car is the spiritual successor to the CC, but it is bolder and faster. Arteon has the style and performance of a luxury Gran Turismo for about the price of a fully loaded midsize sedan.”



Weirdly, the exterior styling falls somewhere between the normal and R-Line models from Europe. You don't get the big air intakes at the front, but the exhaust pipes aren't completely fake, and this golden paint is snazzy.



Prices are expected to start at around $37,000. The trim levels will be SE, SEL and SEL Premium, with alloys wheels, full LED headlights, Front Assist, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert, and adaptive dampers fitted to all. However, you'll have to go to the options list for the Digital Cockpit cluster, panoramic sunroof and Dynaudio.



