Volkswagen Arteon Makes 336 HP Thanks to ABT Tuning

So you're after a practical four-door coupe but the engine needs to be small? Then ABT's recent tuning project is just up your alley: a VW Arteon with boosted 2.0 TSI potential.

6 photos HP and 350 Newton meters (258 pound-feet) of torque. As we saw already, the extra bulk of the car makes it slightly slower even than an equivalent Passat.



ABT didn't like that, especially as the power of the Arteon is exceeded by its predecessor, the



However, the 2.0 TSI has lots of potential, and ABT found that it could unlock 336 HP and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) of torque. All this is done with just the electronics, as we see the exhaust system is completely stock. We suspect that this translates into a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of under 5.5 seconds.



That might not sound like much, but it means the Arteon is a better sprinter than the Mercedes-Benz CLS 250, 350 and 350d. Only the 400 will give it trouble. Still, there's a crazy 480 HP

"That is an increase of a solid 20 percent for both figures," CEO Hans-Jürgen Abt explains. "And that with absolute steadiness and an unchanged long service life."



As we've come to expect from them, ABT have also given the car a new set of shoes. You've got multi-spoke 19-inch alloys with a two-tone look and fresh 245/40 R19 winter tires to ready the Arteon for the snow. Additionally, these German tuners say they have tested with 20 and 21-inch wheels as well. The standard springs have also been replaced with lowering ones that change the stance a little bit.



