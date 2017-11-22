VW Arteon Trunk Is Big Enough for a Ukrainian Brunette to Rest In

Volkswagen often says that it conducts elaborate studies before making any changes to a car. We assumed the Arteon four-door coupe was just an improvement over the old CC. However, there's one big difference: it's got a liftback, not a sedan-like trunk.

This 20-minute long video is supposed to be a review of sorts. The channel belongs to a guy who likes German cars, big guns, knives and his girlfriend... not necessarily in that order.



And it seems that well-endowed girlfriend of his is looking to replace her old Infiniti



If you're not jaded from looking at Volkswagens all day, the Arteon could even be considered interesting. The 2-liter turbo doesn't sound bad if you've never heard a GTI before and it can be used to warm the bosom of a brunette for extra YouTube views. They've got almost half a million of them, so seems to be working.



The front end design is undoubtedly Volkswagen's best work since the Scirocco. But when the Ukrainians lift the hood, they discover a really nasty weld that nobody pointed out. It's like the chassis has cancer or something. The reviewers also seem kinda interested in the double laminated side windows and the soundproofing under the hood.



Getting back to that hatchback element of the design, it means the Slavic brunette can comfortably rest in the back of the Arteon. Unfortunately, the seats don't fold completely flat, but we've slept in more difficult conditions. So, did Volkswagen's study reveal that four-door coupe buyers want their girlfriends to sleep in the trunk?



