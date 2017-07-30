Volkswagen Arteon Gets Air Suspension and Porsche Cayenne Wheels

Car meets are filled with all sorts of lowrider Golfs, Audis, and BMWs. But the race is on to customize the new Volkswagen Arteon in a way that stands out. Here's one of the first attempts we've seen, which involves a set of wheels from an old Porsche.

Of course, that also means that these low-profile tires are completely the wrong size. But you usually see that when Bentley wheels are installed on Audis.



Based on the dull gray finish, these are either replicas of the original design or refurbished ones. An H&AIR lowering air suspension system from Dumped is also helping the Arteon with its appearance.



And that's pretty much all she wrote. After all, this four-door coupe only began its delivery schedule earlier in July. But pretty soon, we should see RS3 brakes, crazy body kits, and huge wings installed.



Mind you, this is almost as expensive a car to own as the Audi A5. The base model costs nearly €40,000 but the R-Line model (which this is) stickers for €43,425. And would you buy a premium coupe with a 150 horsepower TDI and no DSG? Of course not, so you're probably going for one of the €50,000 models HP (2.0 TSI and 2.0 BiTDI).



