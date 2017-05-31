2018 Volkswagen Artheon Launched With Big Photo Gallery, Adds 2.0 TDI 150 HP

The Volkswagen Arteon four-door coupe is finally ready to fill the spot left vacant by the CC in dealerships across Europe. The event is being celebrated with the usual extensive photo gallery and the addition of a new engine to the range.





However, a third has now been added, the 150 PS version of the 2.0 TDI . In the base Arteon, it's fitted as standard with a 7-speed DSG and costs €39,675. That's about 10k cheaper than the previous most competitive model, and based on what we saw in the last model years of the CC, the less powerful diesel engine will be very popular.



It puts out just 114 g/100km and consumes 4.4 l/100km combined, so it's very cheap to run and tax. But in a few months, the range should grow to include three more engines, namely the 1.5 TSI, and 190 PS versions of the 2-liter diesel and gasoline turbo'd mills.



The new Arteon is based on the Modular Transverse Matrix, commonly known as the MQB platform. Transverse stands here for engines that are transversely mounted in the front, so the front rather than to the back, like in the



The photo gallery shows two configurations that cost about as much. The silver car is the Arteon Elegance that has chrome mirrors, dynamic LED taillights, 18-inch Muscat wheels and seats covered either Alcantara or Vienna leather.



The photo gallery shows two configurations that cost about as much. The silver car is the Arteon Elegance that has chrome mirrors, dynamic LED taillights, 18-inch Muscat wheels and seats covered either Alcantara or Vienna leather.

The yellow one is the R-Line, which gets different bumpers with bigger air intakes and exhaust tips (not connected to the muffler). But the interior is disappointing, as you don't get a flat-bottomed steering wheel, just some seats ripped out of the Golf R and finished with fake carbon. Has Audi ever looked at an Audi TT cabin ? That paint is beautiful, though.