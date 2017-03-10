VW Arteon Configurator Launched in Germany, Available With 240 and 280 HP

AWD

Speaking of the Passat, that car was a shockingly impressive upgrade when I came out. I remember not being surprised when they announced it became the best selling mid-size sedan in Europe. But it's difficult to get that excited about the Arteon.Maybe I've been looking at pictures of the old CC for too long, but for me, this looks even less sporty than a Passat R-Line. Still, buying an Arteon makes sense. For starters, the cabin looks a little better and features the latest infotainment system. Secondly, the notchback opening of the trunk is a more practical solution.Right now, there are only two engines to choose from, both being the most powerful for that type of fuel and offering standard 4Motionand a 7-speed DSG auto. At €49,325, the cheapest is a 2.0 TSI identical to the one offered by the Skoda Superb. It delivers 280 PS and 350 Nm of torque. That will get you from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and averages 7.3 liters per 100 kilometers. It's not bad for a 4.9-meter car.The diesel alternative is more expensive and less powerful, but it should still sell well in Europe. We're talking about the 2.0 BiTDI making 240 PS, the same as in the Passat we drove. Available from €51,600, this Arteon will 6.5 seconds to get its 1,828 kilograms moving to 100 km/h. The average consumption is 5.9 l/100km.The R-Line model is not as radically different as we expected, but it does boast sportier wheels and a couple of big air intakes. Available from €49,900, it's only more expensive by €575, but that's because the Elegance base trim has the same Alcantara interior and matches the 18-inch wheels for size.For now, only five colors are available, though you could probably order more through VW's individualization program... if you want to wait a year for the delivery. We'd get it in white with the optional 20-inch black wheels that have the same design as the old CC.