Volkswagen Arteon R Said to Pack Over 400 HP from VR6

Volkswagen has been on and off about making a super-powerful VR6 engine. They have the block and the technology, but they think people won't buy one. It seems the right car for this powertrain has finally arisen: the Arteon R.
Volkswagen R wants to grow. There's money to be made from performance versions of regular cars. The first sign of this will be the Tiguan R, likely to come out next year with a 2.5 TSI borrowed from Audi.

That one could have as much as 400 HP, but a new report claims the Arteon R will deliver even more performance. Car Throttle reports a turbocharged 3.0-liter VR6 will be shoehorned under the hood of what is likely the most beautiful Volkswagen in recent history.

Getting significant power numbers into a car like the Arteon isn't that hard. However, we're surprised to hear that an all-new engine is being used for this project. After all, the only other MQB-based car that uses a VR6 is the Atlas, which makes 280-hp from a 3.6-liter unit.

VW’s product line spokesperson Martin Hube has already confirmed to CT that there's a prototype Arteon which produces 410 HP (404bhp). “I’m totally convinced that this combination is extremely nice. We’ve combined it with the last version of the Haldex [four-wheel drive system], where you can provoke a bit of oversteer. This is a real agile, powerful car," he said.

Hopefully, the company will pair this with a more neutral chassis setup and an all-wheel-drive system that can send more than the usual 50% of the power to the rear.

Of course, just because it exists doesn't mean Volkswagen will approve one for production. But we know the company is desperate to start using the R badge. Even if approved, the Arteon R won't be sold in Britain for "various reasons." We think that has to do with there not being enough space for a right-mounted steering column.
