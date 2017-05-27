Yellow and Green Eos Twins Have Scirocco Kits and R32/R36 Engines

We brushed the recent sighting of a yellow Eos in Monaco aside, thinking that it's the same old car in a different color. However, a recent wrap from Poland reveals that there are in fact two Eos convertibles with Scirocco
body kits.
Only a week ago, I was talking to my friend about how Vdubs would be better if the VR6 engine were frequently used. For example, what do you think the Tiguan R or the Ateca Cupra would sound like if they had six cylinders?
Volkswagen also never built an R32/R36 version of the Eos convertible. However, enthusiasts have found that this discontinued coupe-cabriolet can be easily converted.
The yellow car in both our videos is an older acquaintance of ours, "Projekt Eos R36."
The Austrian toy has a 3.6-liter V6 engine from Passat, pushing 300 horsepower and producing a delicious sound thanks to the exhaust specialists HG Motorsport, who are well known for the Bull-X system.
The rear bumper mirrors the look of the Golf 6 R20, while the whole front end is borrowed from the facelift Scirocco GTS, including the hood, headlights and air intakes.
The other car must have been built by another company because it's Polish. All we can say for sure is that the Lawn Green wrap was done by Wrap-Zone. Under the hood is the R32 engine from the Golf 5, complete with a copy of the original exhaust design
The way we can tell that they're completely different cars is that this green Eos has Lamborghini brakes and air suspension, while the other has coilovers. The wheels are from Rotiform and almost kiss the flared body of the car.
Tinted windows and taillights are matched to the black roof mechanism. The interior is also pretty unique, featuring new bucket seats and a green/black leather combination. But the other car also has a roll cage. So tell us, which is your favorite?