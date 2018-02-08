2018 Mazda MX-5 RF Pricing Announced, Retractable Fastback Starts At $31,910

Mazda North American Operations took to the 2018 Chicago Auto Show
to detail the 2018 MX-5 Miata and 2018 MX-5 RF. A few upgrades are in store, with the Club getting heated cloth sports seats. Advanced Keyless Entry is now standard regardless of trim, while the MX-5 RF Club with Brembo/BBS Package gains heated leather seats and new color options.
The Club and Grand Touring are well-appointed for this type of vehicle, boasting LED headlights, Connect infotainment with 7.0-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth media streaming and two USB inputs, Bose Premium nine-speaker audio, SiriusXM, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, plus leather-wrapped shifter knob and steering wheel.
Customers of the RF Club ($31,910) with the SkyActiv-MT transmission, which is the entry-level trim in the case of the Retractable Fastback
, are treated to Bilstein dampers, limited-slip rear differential, and a shock-tower brace at the front. Optioning the Brembo/BBS Package ($32,510) sweetens the deal with lightweight forged wheels, sill extensions, rear bumper skirt, and heating for the black leather-trimmed sports seats.
As for the range-topping Grand Touring ($30,195 and $32,750, respectively), the biggest news is the addition of Auburn Nappa leather to the soft-topped model
. Previously available on the RF, the top-of-the-line leather upholstery costs just $300 in the case of the Miata Grand Touring.
Exterior colors? Mazda operated changes in this department as well, replacing Blue Reflex Mica with Eternal Blue Mica. In a similar fashion, Snowflake White Pearl Mica and Soul Red Crystal replace Crystal White Pearl Mica and Soul Red Metallic. Three premium colors are available: Soul Red Crystal ($595), Machine Gray Metallic ($300), and Snowflake White Pearl Mica ($200).