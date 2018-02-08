2018 Mazda MX-5 RF Pricing Announced, Retractable Fastback Starts At $31,910

2018 is the third model year of the fourth-generation Mazda MX-5, codenamed ND and equipped as standard with the 2.0-liter SkyActiv-G four-cylinder engine in the United States. And as ever, the world’s best-selling two-seat roadster is relatively affordable thanks to a starting price of $25,295 for the soft-topped Sport with the six-speed manual.

Exterior colors? Mazda operated changes in this department as well, replacing Blue Reflex Mica with Eternal Blue Mica. In a similar fashion, Snowflake White Pearl Mica and Soul Red Crystal replace Crystal White Pearl Mica and Soul Red Metallic. Three premium colors are available: Soul Red Crystal ($595), Machine Gray Metallic ($300), and Snowflake White Pearl Mica ($200). Mazda North American Operations took to the 2018 Chicago Auto Show to detail the 2018 MX-5 Miata and 2018 MX-5 RF. A few upgrades are in store, with the Club getting heated cloth sports seats. Advanced Keyless Entry is now standard regardless of trim, while the MX-5 RF Club with Brembo/BBS Package gains heated leather seats and new color options.The Club and Grand Touring are well-appointed for this type of vehicle, boasting LED headlights, Connect infotainment with 7.0-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth media streaming and two USB inputs, Bose Premium nine-speaker audio, SiriusXM, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, plus leather-wrapped shifter knob and steering wheel.Customers of the RF Club ($31,910) with the SkyActiv-MT transmission, which is the entry-level trim in the case of the Retractable Fastback , are treated to Bilstein dampers, limited-slip rear differential, and a shock-tower brace at the front. Optioning the Brembo/BBS Package ($32,510) sweetens the deal with lightweight forged wheels, sill extensions, rear bumper skirt, and heating for the black leather-trimmed sports seats.As for the range-topping Grand Touring ($30,195 and $32,750, respectively), the biggest news is the addition of Auburn Nappa leather to the soft-topped model . Previously available on the RF, the top-of-the-line leather upholstery costs just $300 in the case of the Miata Grand Touring.Exterior colors? Mazda operated changes in this department as well, replacing Blue Reflex Mica with Eternal Blue Mica. In a similar fashion, Snowflake White Pearl Mica and Soul Red Crystal replace Crystal White Pearl Mica and Soul Red Metallic. Three premium colors are available: Soul Red Crystal ($595), Machine Gray Metallic ($300), and Snowflake White Pearl Mica ($200).