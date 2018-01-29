SkyActiv-3 To Give Internal Combustion Engines “Longer Lease Of Life"

autoevolution
 

Of all the Japanese automakers out there, Infiniti and Mazda are the most focused on developing internal combustion technology. Infiniti has the VC-Turbo, while Mazda is betting it all on the SkyActiv-X design, in addition to a more specialized engine: the long-anticipated SkyActiv-R.
The thing is, the rotary will see limited applications, including the RX-9 sports car and a range-extended electric vehicle, with the latter scheduled for introduction in 2019. The SkyActiv-X, by comparison, is the more mainstream solution, an engine that is anticipated to become available for models ranging from the 2 to the CX-9.

A marvel of engineering that combines the characteristics of both gasoline and diesel engines, the SkyActiv-X is the first mass-produced gasoline engine to use compression ignition. Thanks to the addition of a Roots-type supercharger, torque delivery will be superior to that of the equivalent SkyActiv-G mill. Fuel efficiency, however, is the name of the game here.

Even though the 2019 Mazda3 with SkyActiv-X hasn’t launched yet, the Japanese automaker is already looking forward to the third-generation engine. Named SkyActiv-3 by Mazda’s powertrain chief, the all-new design “will prioritize boosting the thermal efficiency.” By how much?

Mitsuo Hitomi says 27 percent, bringing the thermal efficiency of the SkyActic-3 to a mind-boggling 56 percent. What this means, in turn, can be summed up as follows: well-to-wheel emissions of an electric vehicle, which is an incredible statement whichever way you look at it. Mazda refused to offer a timeline for SkyActiv-3, but the engineers behind powertrain development appear to be set on delivering on their promise.

“Mazda believes it can cut carbon dioxide emissions by 25 percent,” reports Automotive News, which means that internal combustion is here to stay for the near future. Lots of people are advocating for going all-electric through BEVs and hydrogen-fueled vehicles, but at the end of the day, nothing beats rowing your own gears and matching the revs on downshift with some good ol’ hell-and-toe action.
