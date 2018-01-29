SkyActiv-3 To Give Internal Combustion Engines “Longer Lease Of Life"

The thing is, the rotary will see limited applications, including the RX-9 sports car and a range-extended electric vehicle, with the latter scheduled for introduction in 2019
. The SkyActiv-X, by comparison, is the more mainstream solution, an engine that is anticipated to become available for models ranging from the 2 to the CX-9.
A marvel of engineering that combines the characteristics of both gasoline and diesel engines, the SkyActiv-X
is the first mass-produced gasoline engine to use compression ignition. Thanks to the addition of a Roots-type supercharger, torque delivery will be superior to that of the equivalent SkyActiv-G mill. Fuel efficiency, however, is the name of the game here.
Even though the 2019 Mazda3
with SkyActiv-X hasn’t launched yet, the Japanese automaker is already looking forward to the third-generation engine. Named SkyActiv-3 by Mazda’s powertrain chief, the all-new design “will prioritize boosting the thermal efficiency.”
By how much?
Mitsuo Hitomi says 27 percent, bringing the thermal efficiency
of the SkyActic-3 to a mind-boggling 56 percent. What this means, in turn, can be summed up as follows: well-to-wheel emissions of an electric vehicle, which is an incredible statement whichever way you look at it. Mazda refused to offer a timeline for SkyActiv-3, but the engineers behind powertrain development appear to be set on delivering on their promise.
“Mazda believes it can cut carbon dioxide emissions by 25 percent,”
reports Automotive News
, which means that internal combustion is here to stay for the near future. Lots of people are advocating for going all-electric through BEVs and hydrogen-fueled vehicles, but at the end of the day, nothing beats rowing your own gears and matching the revs on downshift with some good ol’ hell-and-toe action.