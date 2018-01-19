autoevolution
 

Rocket Bunny Mazda RX-7 Gets Weathered Wrap for Awesome Beater Look

There's no denying the fact that the Mazda RX-7 has earned itself the title of a cult car. From the original Fast and Furious movie to your local Cars and Coffee, there are plenty of ways to boost the popularity of the Japanese sportscar. And while you'll probably have greater changes of digging out a treasure using a pirate map then finding a stock RX-7, we'll always have room in our hearts for a tastefully modded example of the retired halo car.
And the freshest example of such a JDM delight comes from the car we're here to show you.

You know a tuner car has been taken pretty far from the original when one is not sure whether the Rocket Bunny kit installed on the thing is the most extreme part of the customisation job.

Case in point with this Mazda RX-7, whose fat fenders are heavily transformed by the wrap of the car, just like some strong arms covered by massive tattoos.

Speaking of the wrap, the sportscar packs a weathered design, which is one of the coolest trends of the moment. In fact, the second skin job of the thing brings a beater look, which makes the Mazda even more appealing in our book - pixel tip to Scott Kepple for the design of the wrap.

Of course, the said arches aren't the only aero element present of the car. As with many Rocket Bunny kits, the super-sized "tail" of the vehicle is an important part of the visual game. The rear setup is completed by the single-exit exhaust pipe, which seems to talk about understated power.

As for the front of the car, this is where we find uber-aggressive fascia elements, such as the splitter or the canards on the side of the bumper. Oh, and let's not forget the vented hood, which allows us to take a peek at the rotary might of the velocity animal.
