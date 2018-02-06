2018 Mazda6 Tourer Facelift Confirmed For Geneva Motor Show Debut

Following the reveal of the 2018 Mazda6 at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, the Japanese automaker is looking forward to the 2018 Geneva Motor Show for taking the veils off the station wagon. Called Tourer in Europe and available with i-Activ all-wheel-drive, the longroof benefits from all the goodies brought forth by the refreshed sedan.
Pictured here in an elegant shade of metallic gray, the 2018 Mazda6 Tourer benefits from lots of polished and satin chrome accents, ranging from the lowermost part of the front bumper all the way to the roof rails. Taking inspiration from the Kai Concept and Vision Coupe Concept
, the newcomer represents the second facelift operated on the third generation of the 6 since the mid-size station wagon went into production in 2012.
In addition to the exterior refresh, the cabin also benefits from minor changes. In addition to the redesigned dashboard, Mazda
makes a case for reduced noise, vibration, and harshness levels, as well as more safety-oriented tech such as intelligent speed assist and 360-degree monitoring.
The exact specifications haven’t been released for the 2018 Mazda6 Tourer, though it’s not hard to imagine what’s in the pipeline. In addition to the 2.0-liter SkyActiv-G and 2.2-liter SkyActiv-D, the automaker might be tempted to switch the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with the 2.5-liter turbo found under the hood of the CX-9 and U.S.-spec Mazda6 sedan.
Being turbocharged, the range-topping powerplant
is good for 250 brake horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) of torque. Going for regular-octane gas translates to 227 horsepower, which is still better than the N/A engine’s 192 metric horsepower and 189 pound-feet (256 Nm) of torque.
As ever, transmission options will consist of the standard six-speed manual and the optional six-speed automatic. Being nothing more than a facelift, the 2018 Mazda6 Tourer is further expected to boast the same cargo capacity (522 or 1,648 liters with the rear seats folded) as before.
In addition to the oft-underrated wagon, Mazda will showcase the SkyActiv-X at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The first application for the spark controlled compression ignition engine is the 2019 Mazda3
.