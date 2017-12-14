Volkswagen T-Cross Budget SUV Spied Undergoing Winter Testing

The T-Roc is relatively small, but it starts at €20,390, so it's more expensive than a Golf. Volkswagen wants a slice of the affordable crossover market, which is why the T-Cross is currently undergoing testing in Finland.

Engine options aren't known right now, but nobody will be surprised to see the 1.0 TSI under the hood. Four-cylinder turbo options will also include a 1.6 TDI and 1.5 TSI, both costing about the same. So the T-Cross will probably have between about 90 and 150 HP , while the T-Cross goes to 190 HP. Some of these units will be available with a 7-speed DSG as well. Boy does it look cold over there. But if the T-Cross can survive these conditions, it can positively cope with the supermarket car park.But what is it? Well, think of the Citroen C4 Aircross or the Hyundai Creta. It's not tiny, just built with cheaper technology. At 2,560mm, the rumored length of the car's wheelbase is only 30mm shorter than that of its T-Roc brother. The Polo will apparently be the inspiration for this car, both in style and the underpinnings. That's right; the T-Cross will be base on the MQB A0, which means that just like the SEAT Arona, it might not getDon't believe us? Just look at the spyshots - the rear wheels don't have prop shafts. A solid back axle design shared with the Polo will help save weight and money. Don't believe us? The vast majority of small crossovers are made this way.The upside is that with the right options, it might not look like a budget car. Just check out the rose gold Arona and tell us it's not cool... you know, for a girl's car. And the T-Cross should also have an interior copied from the Polo, with a digital dash and everything.Engine options aren't known right now, but nobody will be surprised to see the 1.0 TSI under the hood. Four-cylinder turbo options will also include a 1.6and 1.5 TSI, both costing about the same. So the T-Cross will probably have between about 90 and 150, while the T-Cross goes to 190 HP. Some of these units will be available with a 7-speed DSG as well.