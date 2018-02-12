autoevolution
 

Tesla Didn't Heed the "Winter Is Coming" Warning in Time

12 Feb 2018, 10:47 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The winter is all but done. We've only got a few more weeks to bear, and then we're officially out of the cold season for the better part of 2018 - well, at least based on the calendar because you never know what the weather will throw at you.
16 photos
Tesla Model S LEGO buildTesla Model S LEGO buildTesla Model S LEGO buildTesla Model S LEGO buildTesla Model S LEGO buildTesla Model S LEGO buildTesla Model S LEGO buildTesla Model S LEGO buildTesla Model S LEGO buildTesla Model S LEGO buildTesla Model S LEGO buildTesla Model S LEGO buildTesla Model S LEGO buildTesla Model S LEGO buildTesla Model S LEGO build
Tesla, however, thinks it's the perfect time to release a new update for its mobile app that provides a series of cold weather convenience features. These are bound to make life easier for anyone still struggling with snow and temperatures below freezing, even though they might not get to enjoy them for so long this winter.

It's not that winter took Tesla engineers by surprise, it's just that they have a lot on their heads these days with the Model 3 situation still not entirely clarified despite leaving the worst behind. But even so, these updates are nothing more than a few lines of code (well, maybe not "a few") since they don't involve any hardware modifications.

Just to make clear what we're talking about, Tesla is now allowing its clients to precondition their car's battery remotely to make sure it's in an optimal state when they need to drive their EV. In addition, other cold weather features such as the heated steering wheel, heated seats and wiper blades can also be activated.

While these things are surely going to make quite a few people happy, the thing is Tesla is abusing its over-the-air updates system a bit by releasing features a few years after the car was launched that should have really been there in the first place.

The owners are ecstatic over this system, but there are two sides to it. On the one hand, it allows the company to keep its vehicles up to date, ensuring they're only obsolete when the hardware can't cope with the new software demands, and that's great.

On the other hand, it allows the company to sell half-baked products that it can then mature gradually. Nobody's complaining since it's done for free and there's no doubt that this is the issue, it's just that Tesla might be abusing it a little at times. Still, as a pioneer in the business, it probably can afford to.
tesla inc tesla app Tesla Model S Tesla Motors ota over-the-air update winter
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Who's Your Number One? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  