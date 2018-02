Spyshots: 2019 BMW X7 Shows "Great White Shark" Production Look

SUV

Previewed by the Concept X7 iPerformance, the X7 will stand for the carmaker's new flagship, so you shouldn't let the seven-seater layout trick into believing that the German automaker has invested its resources in boost practicality, since we're in for an uber-premium proposal.The moderate camouflage on the prototypes shown in the freshest batch of spyshots allows us to get a decent idea on the look of the production model. And, going past the impression we mentioned in the title above, we'll remind you that a series of photos taken on the production line back in December last year delivered extra details.It's interesting to see that, while Audi is working to develop a flagship, the Q8 , that's closer to the coupe part of the breed (notice the Lamborghini Urus resemblances), BMW's newcomer will sit closer to the luxobarge aura of the Mercedes-Benz GLS.The Bimmer will be produced at the Spartanburg site in the US, together with models like the X3 and the next-gen X4, X5 and X6 and keep in mind that we're talking about the supply for the global market here.The firepower will range from a turbo-four to a twin-turbo V8. The first will be integrated into the hybrid powertrain of the X7 40e, which will mix a two-liter turbo-four with an electric motor for an overall output of 320 hp.At the other end of the range, we'll find an M Performance version, which will make use of a 4.4-liter motor to deliver at least 450 hp.The platform of the X7, along with plenty of interior bits and pieces, will be shared with the 2019 BMW X5 , which we've also recently spied.