Spyshots: 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Is Out for Jaguar I-Pace Blood

With carmakers from around the world currently working on the EV revolution, Mercedes-Benz is one of the names that has set itself the goal to gain the status of a top-tier EV developer. As such, the three-pointed star has created a brand for electron juice sipping alone, with this using the EQ nameplate (this stands for electric intelligence). And one of the first all-electric Benz machines to hit the market is the 2020 EQC.

As its name suggests, the newcomer will be the electric alternative to the GLC. Nevertheless, the EQC is set to sit on a high-riding, compact version of the automaker's MEA (Modular Electric Architecture) platform, which it will share with multiple EQ range models.



So far, MB has let it slip that the crossover will use a battery pack of at least 70 kWh, which means we'll get a driving range of at least 300 miles per charge.



Multiple output versions are expected, while the range-topper should sit at around 400 hp, thus delivering a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of under 5 seconds.



