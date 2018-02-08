autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Is Out for Jaguar I-Pace Blood

With carmakers from around the world currently working on the EV revolution, Mercedes-Benz is one of the names that has set itself the goal to gain the status of a top-tier EV developer. As such, the three-pointed star has created a brand for electron juice sipping alone, with this using the EQ nameplate (this stands for electric intelligence). And one of the first all-electric Benz machines to hit the market is the 2020 EQC.
The German automotive producer is currently in the midst of a crossover range expansion process that sees the company tackling new niches and while more conventionally powered proposals involve newcomers such as the 2019 GLB, the automaker will use the EQC to kickstart its electric SUV offensive.

As its name suggests, the newcomer will be the electric alternative to the GLC. Nevertheless, the EQC is set to sit on a high-riding, compact version of the automaker's MEA (Modular Electric Architecture) platform, which it will share with multiple EQ range models.

When it comes to the styling, we can turn to the Generation EQ Concept, which landed at the 2016 Paris Auto Show, for hints - we've added a few images of the concept to the gallery above.

So far, MB has let it slip that the crossover will use a battery pack of at least 70 kWh, which means we'll get a driving range of at least 300 miles per charge.

Multiple output versions are expected, while the range-topper should sit at around 400 hp, thus delivering a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of under 5 seconds.

While Jaguar's I-Pace will be a pioneer in this segment, the EQC will also face stiff competition from models such as the Audi e-tron, the BMW iX3 and the Tesla Model Y.

Expect the Mercedes-Benz EQC to land in the first part of next year, probably coming as a 2020 model. Keep in mind that Mercedes-Benz plans to introduce ten EVs by 2025, as, for example, the company will also come up with the EQA compact hatchback.
