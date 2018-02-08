autoevolution
 

Pininfarina Hybrid Kinetic GT Shows Some Skin in Geneva Teaser

8 Feb 2018, 10:59 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
When trying to become a part the electric vehicle industry as a credible manufacturer, one has to make a big entry. And what easier way to make heads turn and people talk than have a renowned design house like Pininfarina draw up one's cars?
2 photos
Pininfarina HK GT interior
Hybrid Kinetic Group is a Chinese start-up trying to make a name for itself on the electric car market. To be noticed abroad, once again, they will show up in Geneva next month, to take part in the first auto show of the year and one of Europe's biggest.

And they will bring something with them. A vehicle called HK GT, the fourth to be drawn up by Italian design house Pininfarina for the Chinese company. Only this time the two companies promise an electric coupe like no other, “combining stylistic research with environmental sustainability.”

Pininfarina calls the car an “elegant Gran Turismo powered by an electric powertrain,” with batteries enhanced with the use of a turbine motor, but stopped short of providing further details.

Last year in Geneva, Pininfarina and HK presented the H600 luxury sedan. It too was eco-oriented, being powered by a hybrid drivetrain that allowed it to jump from 0 to 100 km/h in less than three seconds. The top speed of the car was electronically limited to 250 km/h (155 mph).

The H600 and the GT followed other concepts presented by HK, who also worked in the past with Italdesign-Giugiaro for other vehicles. Still, the Chinese don't seem yet ready to fully enter the automotive market as none of their concepts become production versions.

Usually, Hybrid Kinetic Group manufactures electric buses, engines and battery cells. It had a brief foray in the United States in the early 2000s as Hybrid Kinetic Motors but did not succeed and headed back to mainland China where it opened several production facilities.
Pininfarina hybrid kinetic Geneva Motor Show pininfarina hk gt
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who's Your Number One? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
SKODA Fabia CombiSKODA Fabia Combi CompactSKODA FabiaSKODA Fabia CompactMERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177) CompactHYUNDAI Santa FeHYUNDAI Santa Fe Medium SUVRAM Trucks 1500 Quad CabRAM Trucks 1500 Quad Cab Fullsize PickupAll car models  