Pininfarina Hybrid Kinetic GT Shows Some Skin in Geneva Teaser

When trying to become a part the electric vehicle industry as a credible manufacturer, one has to make a big entry. And what easier way to make heads turn and people talk than have a renowned design house like Pininfarina draw up one's cars?

And they will bring something with them. A vehicle called HK GT, the fourth to be drawn up by Italian design house Pininfarina for the Chinese company. Only this time the two companies promise an electric coupe like no other, “combining stylistic research with environmental sustainability.”



Pininfarina calls the car an “elegant Gran Turismo powered by an electric powertrain,” with batteries enhanced with the use of a turbine motor, but stopped short of providing further details.



The H600 and the GT followed other concepts presented by HK, who also worked in the past with Italdesign-Giugiaro for other vehicles. Still, the Chinese don't seem yet ready to fully enter the automotive market as none of their concepts become production versions.



