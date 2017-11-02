2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Test Mule Spied with KERS Sountrack, Could Be a Hybrid

The test car we're looking at appears to be a 991.2 GT2 RS sporting a few changes that come straight from the motorsport side of the 911 lineup.
It all starts up front, with the pair of canards found on each side of the apron, but the visual aggression of these aero elements pales in comparison with the super-sized wing.
The latter bit, which makes the already-generous wing of the street GT2 RS seems like a Gorney flap, could come straight from the GT3 R circuit machine. Oh, and let's not forget the motorsport-grade polymer rear side windows.
And, as we dig deeper into the matter, things only appear to get spicier. Pay attention to the deceleration soundtrack of the car and you'll notice the kind of noise emitted by KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System) goodies. As for the voice of the internal combustion engine, this sounds like the twin-turbo growl of the 700 hp GT2 RS.
Porsche went through the effort of booking a private test session at Monza in Italy for this prototype, with the session having taken place last week.
As you'll notice in the clip below, the driver doesn't cut the car any slack, launching it into the air off the vibrators as if this was a Cayenne, while also getting the back out on occasions.
Now, the test car we have here could set the path for a next-generation 911 racecar, one that would leave natural aspiration behind for TT fury.
However, we could also be looking at a clever way to disguise the powertrain for the rumored Turbo S E-Hybrid version of the next-generation road-going 911
Rumored ever since a few years ago, the latter could pack 700 gas-electric ponies, topping the 911 range just like the Turbo S E-Hybrid models do with the 2018 Panamera and the 2019 Cayenne models.