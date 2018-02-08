autoevolution
 

2019 Jeep Renegade Validation Prototype Shows Off New Fascia Design

8 Feb 2018, 9:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It is known Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is working on the mid-cycle refresh of the Renegade. It is about time Jeep came out with the facelift, more so if you bear in mind the Melfi, Italy-made started production back in 2014.
16 photos
2019 Jeep Renegade validation prototype2019 Jeep Renegade validation prototype2019 Jeep Renegade validation prototype2019 Jeep Renegade validation prototype2019 Jeep Renegade validation prototype2019 Jeep Renegade facelift2019 Jeep Renegade facelift2019 Jeep Renegade facelift2019 Jeep Renegade facelift2019 Jeep Renegade facelift2019 Jeep Renegade faceliftpre-facelift Jeep Renegadepre-facelift Jeep Renegadepre-facelift Jeep Renegadepre-facelift Jeep Renegade
Caught by the carparazzi once again, the 2019 Renegade brings forth a number of changes to the recipe. First things first, the pattern of the lower grille and the seven-slot grille are different. Then there’s the position of the fog lamps, which have been moved a little bit more inward.

The page that reads “VP224” in the windshield is a confirmation this car is a validation prototype. VPs are manufactured to test the changes made after the evaluation prototype (EP) phase of research and development. Needless to say, the next step is to morph from VP to PP (production prototype).

Remember the 2019 Jeep Renegade leaked photos from December? Those serve as further confirmation that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is going to launch the facelift in the coming months, with first deliveries to be made before year’s end. On the other hand, the VP pictured in the gallery isn’t equipped with the full-LED headlights of the model in the leaked photos.

Similarly small changes are going on with the rear bumper and taillights of the Renegade, but Jeep hasn’t forgotten about the interior either. Hopping in the driver’s seat will make it obvious the Uconnect infotainment system is of the 8.4-inch variety. In addition to this upgrade, the buttons for the air conditioning and heating systems are borrowed from the new Compass.

Last, but certainly not least, FCA is making an effort into electrifying all of its brands, including Jeep. The Renegade is expected to add 48-volt mild hybridization in a bid to improve performance and efficiency, though it remains to be seen which engine option will receive the eTorque system.
2019 jeep renegade facelift Jeep Renegade spyshots Jeep SUV FCA
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Who's Your Number One? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
JEEP models:
JEEP CherokeeJEEP Cherokee Medium SUVJEEP Wrangler RubiconJEEP Wrangler Rubicon Small SUVJEEP Wrangler Unlimited RubiconJEEP Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Medium SUVJEEP CompassJEEP Compass CrossoverJEEP RenegadeJEEP Renegade Small SUVAll JEEP models  