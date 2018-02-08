2019 Jeep Renegade Validation Prototype Shows Off New Fascia Design

It is known Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is working on the mid-cycle refresh of the Renegade. It is about time Jeep came out with the facelift, more so if you bear in mind the Melfi, Italy-made started production back in 2014.
16 photos
Caught by the carparazzi
once again, the 2019 Renegade brings forth a number of changes to the recipe. First things first, the pattern of the lower grille and the seven-slot grille are different. Then there’s the position of the fog lamps, which have been moved a little bit more inward.
The page that reads “VP224”
in the windshield is a confirmation this car is a validation prototype
. VPs are manufactured to test the changes made after the evaluation prototype (EP) phase of research and development. Needless to say, the next step is to morph from VP to PP (production prototype).
Remember the 2019 Jeep Renegade leaked photos
from December? Those serve as further confirmation that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is going to launch the facelift in the coming months, with first deliveries to be made before year’s end. On the other hand, the VP pictured in the gallery isn’t equipped with the full-LED headlights of the model in the leaked photos.
Similarly small changes are going on with the rear bumper and taillights of the Renegade, but Jeep hasn’t forgotten about the interior either. Hopping in the driver’s seat
will make it obvious the Uconnect infotainment system is of the 8.4-inch variety. In addition to this upgrade, the buttons for the air conditioning and heating systems are borrowed from the new Compass.
Last, but certainly not least, FCA
is making an effort into electrifying all of its brands, including Jeep. The Renegade is expected to add 48-volt mild hybridization in a bid to improve performance and efficiency, though it remains to be seen which engine option will receive the eTorque system.