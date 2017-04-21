Pininfarina Showcased Three Concepts In Shanghai, Two Are Electric Crossovers

Pininfarina
has surprised the world with three electric concepts this year, and two of them were revealed for the first time at this year’s Shanghai Auto Show
.
The H600
has been previously shown at the Geneva Motor Show
, but the K550 and the K750 are entirely new. The last two exhibits are electric crossovers, and all three models were developed for Pininfarina’s clients at Hybrid Kinetic Group.
The link between these vehicles is evident, and it can be seen in the front fascia, which they share as a styling concept. The situation would not have been possible without having the same client for all three.
The K550 is a five-seat crossover, while the K750 is a seven-seat model. It is interesting to see how Pininfarina handled the shape of the C-Pillar and D-Pillar in the case of the K750 when the body had to be extended to make room for an extra row of seats.
If you keep a close eye on the body and its last pair of side windows, you will spot a chrome trim that reminds us of recent models from Opel. There is no link between Pininfarina and the German automaker for that styling ornament, but it is not a patented deal either.
Another difference between the two crossovers is the side profile, which has muscular wheel arches on the K550, while the K750 is more toned down.
We believe this happens because Pininfarina wanted to make the second model look smaller than it is, as most car designers attempt with the biggest vehicles in the portfolio.
All three concepts drive on electric power, which is obtained from a micro-turbine generator that works as a range extender. The technology promises a total range of over 1,000 kilometers in the New European Driving Cycle.
While it is still an internal combustion unit, it does not power the wheels, and these concepts may be turned into reality if the partners discover a possible market for them.
The H600 sedan could be ready for sale by 2020, and it will be 90% close to the concept
, but it still needs final approval from the Hybrid Kinetic Group.