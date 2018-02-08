2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Photo Extravaganza

When a new car is launched, words may be faster than images. It happens, from time to time, for the world to get all the details in the world about a vehicle, and only a handful of pictures. Sometime after that, a bucketload of photos floods the media.

The Sprinter is available in Germany with a choice of two engines: a segment-only 3.0-liter V6 developing 190 hp, and a four-cylinder 2.1-liter with three different outputs: 114 hp, 163 hp or 177 hp. An electric version is planned for next year.



Engines aside, the technology the carmaker is most proud of in its new Sprinter is the Mercedes-Benz User Experience system (MBUX), debuted at CES in Las Vegas and introduced at the beginning of February on the new



MBUX will be used for the first time on a Mercedes van and will work in conjunction with the Mercedes PRO service. The PRO service will allow various operations, from planning servicing and maintenance to simplified fleet communications and navigation, done via a 10.25-inch telematics display system.



“The Sprinter continues to embody the traditional attributes that have made it so successful worldwide since its market launch – flexibility, robustness, and economy,” said Volker Mornhinweg, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.



“At the same time, it impresses with unrivaled modernity, for example with its connectivity and incomparable variability. This makes it the first end-to-end system solution for commercial fleets, both for Mercedes-Benz Vans and for the entire industry,"



