2019 A-Class MBUX Answers to "Hey, Mercedes" With Siri-Like Sexy Voice

Remember that one time when Raj from The Big Bang Theory fell in love with the voice of Siri and thought he was dating her? Well, he might want to ask his rich parents to buy him a Mercedes because the latest infotainment systems also talk to you.

Right now, we don't know the full extent of the technology. Maybe it knows the answer to life's big questions, like how to get rid of a dead body or hide herpes. All we know is that there's a car version of "OK, Google" and it's "Hey, Mercedes." Or that could be a "Hi"... we're not entirely sure.



While the company is breaking new grounds here, this is hardly surprising. Mercedes has always been a pioneer of voice commands, ever since the days when car phones had cables and gearboxes only had five speeds.



Besides the interaction with the AI, the short teaser clip also previews the headlights, taillights, side profile, a roof spoiler and the air vents which are the same as on the G-Class. Most of this stuff is already known to us, thanks to ample spyshots and the showing of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) at the



However, we're still pretty excited about the all-new A-Class' official reveal on Friday, February 2nd in Amsterdam. Front-wheel drive platforms are the future for compact-to-midsize luxury cars. What we see on this hatchback will influence about ten other Mercedes models going forwards.



We could talk about the engines or platform. But do you really care how fast a car that "learns" and speaks to you is?



