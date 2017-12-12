Mercedes to Replace Aging COMAND Infotainment System, New One Debuts at CES 2018

autoevolution
 

Mercedes-Benz offered us a preview of the 2018 all-new A-Class interior about two weeks ago despite still remaining mysterious about when the compact hatchback would get its full debut.
The pictures showed a slightly different take on Mercedes-Benz's current interior design mantra, and even though it wasn't such a great departure, there was enough novelty to spice things up a little. Partly guilty for that were the graphics displayed on the new central screen.

The COMAND infotainment system that all current Mercedes-Benz models come equipped with has been showing its age for years. Despite some configuration options, the fact it was designed to be elegant and sophisticated rather than modern shone right through, and while it didn't bother that much on an S-Class limousine, it was slightly more difficult to swallow inside a sporty AMG.

It turns out Mercedes has been working on its replacement and it's ready to show it to the entire world at next month's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The German company isn't saying much about the new infotainment system - which it simply calls Mercedes-Benz User Interface, or MBUX - waiting for January 9 to take the lif off instead.

From what we've seen so far, we have plenty to get excited about. It looks as though the MBUX might become the most sexy-looking infotainment system in the industry, though it lacks the smartphone feel that other manufacturers' solutions have since it'll still be controlled via a touchpad instead of touching the screen directly. Or maybe Mercedes will go down the same path as BMW and offer both, though it doesn't look like it.

The MBUX will be installed on all future compact models as standard starting with the 2018 A-Class in what Mercedes calls an attempt to "usher in a new era in terms of infotainment and Mercedes me connectivity." The new system's support will be the 7- or 10.25-inch displays, depending on the trim level, with the latter paired with a similar sized digital instrument cluster.

Mercedes-Benz says its CES 2018 stand would also feature the Concept EQA compact electric hatchback, the mart vision EQ fortwo concept, and just to make sure there's something for everyone, the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE hybrid hypercar as well.
