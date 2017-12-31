Mercedes-Benz Tests W177 A-Class In Sub-Zero Weather

From the description of the teaser, we learn that the W177 has been in development for “more than four years.”
The 35-second video focuses on “the last extensive test drives in wintry Sweden,”
where you can tell the pre-production prototypes are fitted with the body and interior panels you will see on the real deal. And indeed, the changes are easily noticeable.
Longer, wider, and more hunkered down than its predecessor, the W177 borrows some of the styling details introduced to the Mercedes-Benz family by the all-new CLS. The influence of the C257
is crystal clear as far as the full-LED headlights and taillights are concerned. "Dynamic"
is the right word here.
The interior, which has been made official by the Stuttgart-based automaker in a previous teaser, draws inspiration from the E- and S-Class, sporting a big digital instrument cluster and new infotainment system
. The design of the air vents and of the steering wheel are further nods to Mercedes’ larger models.
Underpinned by the second generation of the MFA platform (as in Modular Front-wheel-drive Architecture), the W177 is confirmed to get a plug-in hybrid powertrain
that’s expected to be good for 50 kilometers (31 miles) of all-electric range. More impressively, a Mercedes-Benz A-Class-sized electric vehicle will also be added to the lineup in the form of the EQ A.
While on the subject of means of propulsion, the teaser’s description further mentions “new engines”
without going into detail. However, it’s not that hard to guess what the three-pointed star is referring to, as in the 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder co-developed with Renault. In the first instance, the 1.3 TCe
will be offered in three flavors: 115, 140, and 160 ponies.