Infiniti Q Inspiration Teaser Shows the Carmaker Still Knows What "Sexy" Is

3 Jan 2018
We might be alone in thinking the Infiniti brand was rather on the boring side, but we doubt it. It's not that the designers weren't trying, but they just seemed to be stuck in their old ways, much like Mercedes-Benz did before the current A-Class, for example.
When Nissan's luxury division first dropped a teaser image for its upcoming sedan concept, it instantly became clear that the shape and look of future Infiniti cars were about to change, and for the better. The picture didn't show much, and yet it was just enough to know it's alright to get excited.

Now, the carmaker has come with the follow-up, and we get a first look at the concept's shape and proportions. It's not exactly revolutionary by today's industry standards, but it definitely is for Infiniti. We probably shouldn't get too carried away since we are looking at a concept with any production car that could benefit from this design still a few years away.

The first thing we can say about it is that it reminds us of the Lucid Air. In terms of design, that's one of the biggest compliments we can pay to a sedan since the startup's EV is nothing short of gorgeous. Infiniti did not say whether its sedan uses an electric powertrain as well, but based on its proportions, its "radiator grille," and the absence of exhausts, we tend to think it does. Again, it's just a concept so don't look too much into it.

Infiniti named its concept Q Inspiration, which is probably a not so subtle reference to the fact it will serve as an inspiration for the company's next flagship sedan. However, that's about as much as anyone knows about the production model at this moment, so there's still plenty of mystery waiting to be unveiled over the coming years.

"We aim to take traditional sedan architecture to its next stage of evolution," said Karim Habib, Infiniti Design Director. "The Q Inspiration offers an alternative form; something more flowing in appearance with an unusually long and balanced cabin. Experimenting with new proportions in a typically conservative segment, the Q Inspiration features a shorter hood and elongated body, with all the benefits to interior wellbeing, comfort, and space that this layout entails."
