2019 Infiniti QX50 Gives LED Wink In First Teaser Photo

When it comes to styling, the QX50 never looked bad, but it did look forgettable when compared to the Mercedes-Benz GLA-based QX30, mid-size QX70, and body-on-frame QX80. The bland styling, however, is not on the agenda of the second-generation QX50, confirmed for MY 2019.
Previewed by a near-production concept at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, the real deal will make its appearance on November 28 at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show. And based on what the first teaser reveals about the front-end design, this baby will be a home run with utility vehicle buyers.

The sculpted hood complements the sharp-looking headlights and prominent grille beautifully, and the chrome accents aren’t as chintzy as it’s the case with other crossovers. The most important newity brought forward by the QX50, however, is the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo under the hood.

A ground-breaking engine that can vary its displacement and compression ratio (from 8:1 for performance to 14:1 for efficiency), the VC-Turbo develops 268 horsepower and 288 pound-feet of torque. 27 percent more efficient than the naturally aspirated 3.7-liter V6, the all-new plant is matched to a continuously variable transmission that imitates step shifts.

"As with all Infinitis, we have been inspired by our desire to drive, expressed with power and artistry,” declared Alfonso Albaisa, vice president of global design at the Nissan-owned premium automaker. “With this all-new model, inspiration comes from striking the perfect balance between lust and logic. At a glance, seamless and sculptural, getting closer to the car reveals an ingenious blend of proportion and space."

Confirmed to go into production at the Aguascalientes plant in Mexico, the QX50 paves the way for more goodies from Infiniti. In January at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, the automaker will take the veils off a performance-oriented electric vehicle labeled sports car by the marketing department. Fingers crossed it won't be yet another beautiful body shell wrapped around the powertrain of the Nissan Leaf.
