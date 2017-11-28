autoevolution
 

2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class (W177) Plug-In Hybrid Confirmed

An updated MFA platform, the looks to kill, the performance to thrill, and more fuel efficiency than ever before. The W177 A-Class is getting closer and closer to its premiere, expected to take place in Geneva in March 2018.
The successor of the W176 A-Class has big shoes to fill, especially in the performance department considering how gung-ho the A45 is. The world’s most powerful hot hatchback is about to get more powerful with the introduction of the W177, which will usher in mild-hybridization for an output that will surpass the 400-hp mark. From 2.0 liters displacement!

Customers who are more interested in green motoring will steer clear off the A45 and go for the A 250 e EQ Power. Or however Mercedes-Benz will call the A-Class PHEV, which is pictured here showing 36 kilometers of range from a battery charged to less than 75-percent capacity. In all likelihood, the most efficient powertrain in the next-generation A-Class will be capable of going 50 kilometers (31 miles) on electric power alone.

“What do you call it that way?” EQ Power, as you already know, is the three-pointed star’s sub-brand for electrified vehicles. Mercedes-AMG, by comparison, has EQ Power+ to emphasize its focus on performance, not efficiency. As for the 250 part, don’t forget that BMW has the 225xe iPerformance. And as history teaches us, Mercedes-Benz can’t resist the temptation to outdo its biggest rival when it comes to the numbers game.

The teaser photos for the A 250 e plug-in hybrid further reveal the passenger-side part of the dashboard beautified by a yellow decal and yellow “EDITION” lettering. That’s the best indication we have to date that Mercedes-Benz will offer the plug-in hybrid in Edition 1 flavor, which means the A 250 e will go on sale in Europe in the summer of 2018.

It will be interesting to see what BMW has in the pipeline for the F40 1 Series, which transitions from rear- to front-wheel-drive.


