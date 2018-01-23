Report: New Jaguar XJ Coming Late This Year as Fully Electric Sedan

Most traditional carmakers seem to be suffering from a sudden case of electrification frenzy, and out of them all, the Brits at Jaguar manage to stand inside the premium segment.

A lot has been made of the I-PACE and, to be honest, we're quite excited to see it, not to mention drive it, but it could soon be nothing more than a drop in the ocean as the brand seemingly looks to expand its portfolio of zero emissions vehicles.







Ian Callum, the company's design director, talked about the upcoming XJ recently, saying the luxury sedan is "nearly signed off" and that they have "come up with something quite special." At that time, we couldn't say exactly what he meant, but this new report suggests there was much more to his teaser than we could have imagined.



British media outlet



The website also says the new XJ will switch from the four-door sedan configuration to a more practical five-door hatchback, but without hampering its luxury credentials. If it all sounds a bit Tesla Model S-like to you, then you're not the only one. However, the XJ would still have to be able to sway BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class buyers, so it will be interesting to see how it all pans out.



