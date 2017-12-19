autoevolution
 

2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Spied in Dutch Traffic, Prototype Looks Menacing

Jaguar engineers are currently polishing the final details of the 2019 F-Pace SVR. The hot version of the compact crossover is just months away from the public debut, with a prototype having now been spotted in the Netherlands.
Despite all the camo covering the test car, there are plenty of visual clues that give the horsepower might of the crossover away. From the generously-sized front apron air intakes, to the bulged hood and the hefty exhaust tips, there are plenty of spicy details to feast our eyes on - lens tip to Autogespot for the Dutch image above.

We're expecting the engine compartment of the F-Pace SVR to accommodate Jaguar Land Rover's faithful supercharged 5.0-liter V8, which should deliver north of 500 ponies. In the powertrain department, you can expect a beefy incarnation of the ZF 8-speed automatic tranny, while the rear-biased torque split of the all-wheel-drive hardware will ensure the handling stays true to the brand.

The F-Pace faces uber-stiff competition, with multiple of its rivals having already dialed things past the 500 hp mark. We are, of course, talking about the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S/GLC 63S Coupe and the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Then we have the upcoming 2019 Porsche Macan (think: mid-cycle revamp) and the first-ever M incarnations of the BMW X3 and X4.

Nevertheless, the Jag could be the quickest one of them all on the Nurburgring (remember the SV Project 8's Nurburgring record?

Come to think of it, having such a crowded segment of relatively compact SUVs with outputs that reach into supercar territory means that the environmental pressure is still years away from chocking our beloved go-fast machines to death.

The 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR could bow next month, at the Detroit Auto Show, while the Geneva Motor Show, which takes place in March 2018, is also a likely venue for the introduction of the high-riding velocity tool we have here.
