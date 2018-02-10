McLaren Sports Series Now Available With SuperSports Exhaust And Black Pack

The Sports Series, headed by the 570S, is an important asset to McLaren
. The British automaker predicts the Super Series will help triple overall sales by 2020, which is only to be expected from so much performance at the reasonable price of $188,600.
Despite the entry-level status of the Sports Series, McLaren is much obliged to help customers make the 570S as individual as possible. This is where McLaren Special Operations comes in, with goodies that include retrofit accessories
and Pirelli MC Sottozero 3
winter tires.
More recently, MSO decided to up the ante with two further upgrades: the the titanium SuperSports exhaust and Black Pack. Starting with the optional exhaust, the titanium system is 5 kilograms (11 pounds) lighter than standard. Priced at £4,750 in the UK
, the SuperSports exhaust offers a “cleaner, crisper exhaust tone that has a pronounced crescendo above 5,000 rpm and peaks at 5dB louder than the standard Sport Series system.”
Then there’s the MSO Defined Black Pack, which replaces the Dark Palladium grey trim on the front splitter, side skirts and air intakes, aero blades, door inserts, rear diffuser, spoiler, and rear bumper. In the case of the 570S Coupe
, it further includes the rear deck and waist finisher.
“The MSO Defined option range from McLaren Special Operations allows McLaren owners to personalize their cars by selecting from a portfolio that is tailor-made for each McLaren Series and so perfectly complements their vehicle,”
said Ansar Ali, managing director of McLaren Special Operations
.
“With the 570S Spider now available and customer interest in our Sports Series continuing to grow, these new MSO Defined products provide even greater choice and opportunity for customers to create their own special McLaren.”
Of course, lots of carbon fiber goodies are also available.
If you were wondering about the availability of the SuperSports exhaust, you don’t need to buy an all-new 570S to get it. More to the point, the system will become available for retro-fitment in mid-2018.