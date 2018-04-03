Large Jaguar SUV Considered, Electric Compact Hatchback Also Possible

Codenamed X761, the F-Pace is the first and largest SUV in Jaguar’s lineup, measuring 4,731 millimeters (182.6 inches) in length. Manufactured in Solihull alongside the XE and based on the Jaguar Land Rover iQ platform, the F-Pace also happens exciting when specified in SVR flavor.
Joined by the E-Pace and I-Pace, the F-Pace’s status as the leader of the gang could be overridden in the coming years. The automaker “has left the door open for a fourth high-riding wagon,” reports GoAuto, making a case for a larger SUV.
The motoring publication had a chat with Jaguar Land Rover Australia managing director Matthew Wiesner at the local launch of the E-Pace, adding fuel to the fire. “All options are on the table, as long as it delivers what Jaguar stands for,” he pointed out, which is to be expected from a brand of the Jaguar Land Rover group.
With the F-Pace slotting between the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Velar, the next step in terms of length would be a utility vehicle the size of the Range Rover Sport. Less likely but also within the realms of possibility is a full-size SUV that would join the Discovery (4,970 mm) and Range Rover (5,000 mm).
When asked about what else is in store for the Leaping Cat from Coventry, the official declared that he “would never say never” to a sub-XE hatchback. There are two ways to look at this scenario, so let’s start with the first. Mr. Wiesner doesn’t have a role in giving the go-ahead for the development of an all-new vehicle.
On the other hand, most crossovers and SUVs fit the hatchback mold, albeit these vehicles ride higher than traditional hatchback models such as the Volkswagen Golf. “The beauty is we’ve got an electrified platform with the I-Pace,” added Wiesner. In other words, the I-Pace could get an electrified brother if there’s demand for such a car. A Mercedes-Benz A-Class-rivaling electric hatchback wouldn’t be bad either.
